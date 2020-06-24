MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the results for MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exam 2020 in the first week of July. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep an eye on the official websites – mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Also Read - CGBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2020: What is the Pass Percentage? Toppers List This Year? Check Details on cgbse.nic.in

According to an official report, the evaluation work is set to be finished and the MPBSE might declare the results anytime in July first and third week. Notably, the board has evaluated the marks without conducting pending exams.

The subjects that were pending for board exams have been marked on the basis of internal assessment due to a rise in coronavirus cases, and the subsequent lockdown.

Here’s how to check your MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Log in by entering your roll number and other required details

Step 3: Your subject-wise results will be displayed on your screen

Step 4: Download it and save it for future reference.

Last year, nearly 18 lakh students appeared for the MP board exams and 63.89% students passed the class 10 exams. Meanwhile, the pass percentage for Class 12 was 76.31%.