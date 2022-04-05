MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to release the MP Board Results 2022 for Class 10, 12 soon. Even though no official date and time have been announced by the MPBSE board for releasing results, it is being speculated that the MP Board result date may be announced by April 10, 2022. As per media reports, the result for Class 10, and 12 is expected to release in the last week of April.Also Read - MP Board Result 2022 Date: MPBSE 10th 12th Results Likely To Be Announced in April

The MP Board Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 18 and Class 12 examination was conducted from February 17, 2022. Once released, MP board candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 exams can check their results on the official website of MPBSE — mpbse.nic.in using some simple steps.

Steps to Check MP Board Class 10, Class 12 Result 2022:

Visit the official site of MPBSE or MP Results.

Click on MP Board Class 10 Result or MP Board Class 12 Result link available on the home page.

or link available on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Websites where students can check their MP Board results:

http://mpbse.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

http://mpresults.nic.in

This year the MPBSE board has revised the marking scheme and according to it, 80 marks will be allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks will be allotted for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.