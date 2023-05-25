By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Declared At mpbse.nic.in; Check Toppers List, Pass Percentage
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Class 10th and Class 12th Result.
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Class 10th and Class 12th Result. The MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 were released on the official website – mpbse.nic.in. Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar made the announcement for the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2023. Check all updates related to MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023, toppers list and pass percentage here.
MPBSE Class 10th Result 2023: Toppers List
- Rank 1: Mridul Pal
- Rank 2: Prachi Garhwal from Indore, Kriti Prabha from Soni, Sneha Lodhi from Narsinghpur
MPBSE Class 12th Result 2023: Toppers List
- Rank 1: Molly Nema
- Rank 2: Sonakshi Parmar, Samita Verma
- Rank 3: Arya
MP Board Class 10th Result 2023: Pass percentage
- Overall pass percentage of boys: 60.26%
- Overall pass percentage of girls: 66.47%
MPBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Overall Pass Percentage
- Pass percentage of boys: 52.00%
- Pass percentage of girls: 58.75%
MP Board Result 2023: How to Check MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results Online
Step 1: Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpresults.nic.in.
You may like to read
Step 2: On the homepage, Click on the link that reads,” HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2023/ HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2023/ HSSC (Class 12th) Vocational Examination Results -2023.”
Trending Now
Step 3: Enter your nine digit application number and roll number.
Step 4: Click on the ‘submit’ button.
Step 5: Your MP Board result 2023 Class 10, 12 will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download the MP Board 10th, 12th results 2023 and take a print out for future reference.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.