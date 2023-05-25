Home

MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Declared At mpbse.nic.in; Check Toppers List, Pass Percentage

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Class 10th and Class 12th Result.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result Date ANNOUNCED: Check Latest Updates On Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Arts Results

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Class 10th and Class 12th Result. The MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 were released on the official website – mpbse.nic.in. Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar made the announcement for the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2023. Check all updates related to MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023, toppers list and pass percentage here.

MPBSE Class 10th Result 2023: Toppers List

Rank 1: Mridul Pal

Mridul Pal Rank 2: Prachi Garhwal from Indore, Kriti Prabha from Soni, Sneha Lodhi from Narsinghpur

MPBSE Class 12th Result 2023: Toppers List

Rank 1: Molly Nema

Molly Nema Rank 2: Sonakshi Parmar, Samita Verma

Sonakshi Parmar, Samita Verma Rank 3: Arya

MP Board Class 10th Result 2023: Pass percentage

Overall pass percentage of boys: 60.26%

Overall pass percentage of girls: 66.47%

MPBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Overall Pass Percentage

Pass percentage of boys: 52.00%

Pass percentage of girls: 58.75%

MP Board Result 2023: How to Check MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on the link that reads,” HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2023/ HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2023/ HSSC (Class 12th) Vocational Examination Results -2023.”

Step 3: Enter your nine digit application number and roll number.

Step 4: Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 5: Your MP Board result 2023 Class 10, 12 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the MP Board 10th, 12th results 2023 and take a print out for future reference.

