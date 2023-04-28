Home

Education

MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE Likely To Declare 10th, 12th Result Tomorrow; Steps to Check Here

MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date: Along with the result, the Board will publish the toppers, pass percentage, stream-wise statistics, and overall pass percentage.

MP Board Exams 2023: Check MPBSE Classes 10, 12 Results Expected Date

MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to announce the Madhya Pradesh MP Class 10, and MP Class 12 result 2023 anytime soon. As per reports, the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results are likely to be declared by tomorrow, April 29, 2023. However, so far, the official announcement of the results is not out yet. Once declared, candidates can check and download their MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023 on the official websites mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

This year, the Board has conducted the Class 12 board examination from March 2 to April 5. While MPBSE Class 10 examinations were held between March 1 to March 27. Along with the result, the Board will publish the toppers, pass percentage, stream-wise statistics, and overall pass percentage.

MPBSE Classes 10, 12 Results Expected Date

Media reports suggest that MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results are likely to be declared by tomorrow, April 29, 2023. The board, however, is yet to make an official announcement regarding Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 result date and time.

How to check MP Board 10th/12th Result 2023?

Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education ( MPBSE ) at .

) at Look for the link that reads, “Download MPBSE Class 10th/12th result 2023.”

On the login window, enter your roll number and other required information

Your MP Board 10th Result 2023′ and ‘MP Board 12th Result 2023’ will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a print out for future references.

MP BoardResult 2023 Re-evaluation Process

Students who are not satisfied with their MPBSE results can apply for a revaluation of their answer sheets. As per the last year’s updates, the MP 12 re-evaluation form is likely to be available in June or July. Students must pay the prescribed fee along with the required documents to apply for MP 12 result 2023 re-evaluation.

Once the copies have been rechecked, the MPBSE 12 re-evaluated marks will be considered the final marks. Details will be made available on the official website following the declaration of the MP Board 12th result 2023.

Class 10 and 12 students are encouraged to monitor the board’s official website and social media for any updates on the MP Board Result 2023. For more details, visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

