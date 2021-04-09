MPBSE Exam 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the MP Board 10th and 12th Admit Card 2021 today. The MP Board students, who are preparing for the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can download the admit cards from the official website of the board i.e. mpbse.mponline.gov.in. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can download the admit card. Also Read - MP Board Time Table 2021 RELEASED, MPBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2021 Now Available online at mpbse.nic.in

The hall tickets for MP Board Class 10 and 12 Exam 2021 have been made available to the school administrators and principals only for now. They can download the MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Hall Tickets 2021 for all the students who are registered from their respective institution for the board exams directly by logging onto the exam portal i.e. mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Download MP Board 10th and 12th Admit Card 2021 – Direct Link (Available Now)

The candidates must note that the board has has directed to school authorities to complete some basic requirements. To download MP board admit cards, principals will have to login with their application numbers.

As part of this, school administrators are required to download the admit cards, sign and distribute among students.

The candidates must also note that in case of any discrepancy or errors in the hall tickets, the same can be corrected through the MPONLINE portal till April 15, by paying a fee.