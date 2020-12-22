The Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Board (MPBSE) has extended the application dates and timelines for the students are to appear for the MP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2021, as per the latest updates. Applications for MPBSE Class 10 and 12 exam now be filed until 31st December by logging onto official website mpbse.nic.in. Also Read - MP Software Engineer Marries Two Women in Five Days, Caught After Relative Sends Pics To First Wife

The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that in order to get themselves register for the examination they will have to pay Rs 100/- as additional fees. Earlier, MPBSE use to charge higher late fees from the students.

For the convenience of the students, we have given the direct link below via which they can register for the examination.

शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-21 की परीक्षाओं के लिए परीक्षा आवेदन पत्र अब 31 दिसंबर तक सिर्फ 100 रुपए विलंब शुक्ल के साथ जमा कर सकते है।माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रस्तुत करने के लिए विलम्ब शुल्क में रियायत दी हैं।#JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/WVVX3zgRze — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) December 21, 2020

The regular classes for students of classes 10th and 12th in Madhya Pradesh have also started from December 18th.

Register for MP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2021 – Read Notification Here

“The decision of reopening of schools for class 10 and 12 has been taken to help the students in the preparation for the board exams. The department has asked schools administrations to follow the Covid-19 guidelines, including proper sanitization, use of masks and maintaining social distancing,” said state school education minister Inder Singh Parmar.