Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced that the board will hold the MP Board Special Exams 2021 for Class 10 and 12 students from 1st September 2021. The candidates must note that the application process for MP Board 10th and 12th Class Exam 2021 will begin soon. To recall, the board had earlier cancelled the examination.

The special exams will be held for students who are not satisfied with the marks awarded to them in the MPBSE 10th and 12th Results 2021 announced as per the alternative evaluation criteria announced by the board.

Here are some of the details:

MPBSE said that these exams would be held in offline mode between 1st and 25th September 2021.

The exams would be held like the regular exams in offline mode

Students will have to appear for them at the designated exam centres that are issued to them by the board.

The Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Results are expected to be announced by 31st July 2021

The application process for special exams will begin soon.

The MP Board 10th and 12th Special Exam 2021 application process will begin on 1st August and continue until 10th August 2021.

The Madhya Pradesh Board plans to declare MPBSE 10th and 12th Result 2021 for Secondary and Higher Secondary Class students by 31st July 2021, as directed by the top court. As part of the result compilation process following the cancellation of exams due to COVID-19, the board has already notified the alternative evaluation criteria for both the results.