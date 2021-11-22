MP Board 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2022 Released: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Exam 2022 Date Sheet for the upcoming annual exams. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the dates now. The Madhya Pradesh board took to Twitter to announce the exam dates.Also Read - MP Board Class 12 Result 2021: MPBSE Class 12 Result DECLARED, 100% Pass Percentage; Here's How to CHECK Score

According to the date sheet, all the exams held by the MPBSE will be held in the morning session i.e. from 10 AM to 1 PM in the afternoon. The MP Board 10th Exam 2022 will begin from 18th February while the MP Board 12th Exam 2022 will commence from 17th February 2022.

MP Board 10th Date Sheet 2022: Subject-wise Time Table

MP Board 10th Exam 2022: Subject-wise Date Sheet Date Subjects Friday, 18 February, 2022 Hindi Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 Mathematics Thursday, 24 February, 2022 Urdu Saturday, 26 February, 2022 Social Science Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 Science Saturday, 5 March, 2022 English Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 Sanskrit Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 Marathi, Gujarat, Punjabi, Sindhi

Painting (Only for Deaf & Dumb students)

Music (Only for Blind Students) Thursday, 10 March, 2022 NSQF (National Skill Qualification Framework)

MP Board 12th Date Sheet 2022: Subject-wise Time Table