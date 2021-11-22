MP Board 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2022 Released: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Exam 2022 Date Sheet for the upcoming annual exams. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the dates now. The Madhya Pradesh board took to Twitter to announce the exam dates.Also Read - MP Board Class 12 Result 2021: MPBSE Class 12 Result DECLARED, 100% Pass Percentage; Here's How to CHECK Score
According to the date sheet, all the exams held by the MPBSE will be held in the morning session i.e. from 10 AM to 1 PM in the afternoon. The MP Board 10th Exam 2022 will begin from 18th February while the MP Board 12th Exam 2022 will commence from 17th February 2022. Also Read - MP Board 12th Result to be Declared by MPBSE on July 29: Check Official Notification, Here’s How to Know Score on mpbse.nic.in
MP Board 10th Date Sheet 2022: Subject-wise Time Table
|MP Board 10th Exam 2022: Subject-wise Date Sheet
|Date
|Subjects
|Friday, 18 February, 2022
|Hindi
|Tuesday, 22 February, 2022
|Mathematics
|Thursday, 24 February, 2022
|Urdu
|Saturday, 26 February, 2022
|Social Science
|Wednesday, 2 March, 2022
|Science
|Saturday, 5 March, 2022
|English
|Tuesday, 8 March, 2022
|Sanskrit
|Wednesday, 9 March, 2022
|Marathi, Gujarat, Punjabi, Sindhi
Painting (Only for Deaf & Dumb students)
Music (Only for Blind Students)
|Thursday, 10 March, 2022
|NSQF (National Skill Qualification Framework)
MP Board 12th Date Sheet 2022: Subject-wise Time Table
|MP Board 12th Exam 2022: Subject-wise Date Sheet
|Date
|Subjects
|Thursday, 17 February, 2022
|English
|Saturday, 19 February, 2022
|Hindi
|Monday, 21 February, 2022
|Physics / Economics / Animal Hus. Milk trade Poultry Farming & Fishery / Element of Science / History of Indian Art / Vocational Paper 1
|Wednesday, 23 February, 2022
|Biotechnology / Indian Music
|Thursday, 24 February, 2022
|Biology
|Friday, 25 February, 2022
|Political Science / Vocational Paper 2
|Monday, 28 February, 2022
|Chemistry / History / Business Studies / Ele. of Science & Maths Useful for Agriculture / Drawing & Painting / Home Management, Nutrition & Textile / Vocational Paper 3
|Thursday, 3 March, 2022
|Mathematics
|Friday, 4 March, 2022
|Sociology / Psychology / Agriculture (Humanities Group) / Home Science (Arts Stream) / Drawing & Designing / Book-Keeping & Accountancy / Environmental Education and Rural Development + Entrepreneurship (Vocational)
|Monday, 7 March, 2022
|Informatic Practices
|Wednesday, 9 March, 2022
|Geography / Crop. Production & Horticulture / Still Life & Design / Anatomy Physiology & Health
|Thursday, 10 March, 2022
|Urdu / Marathi
|Friday, 11 March, 2022
|NSQF (National Skill Qualification Framework) / Physical Education
|Saturday, 12 March, 2022
|Sanskrit