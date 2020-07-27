MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2020: Bringing an end to the long wait of students, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Monday announced the MP Board class 12 results at 3PM. Over 8 lakh students have received their results after it was declared for Arts, Science and Commerce stream. Also Read - MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared Just Now: Over 68.81% Students Pass, Khusi Singh Tops With 486 Marks

This year, the girls have topped the merit list with Khushi Singh from Reva securing first rank followed by Madhulata and Nikita with second and third rank, respectively. Also Read - MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Results 2020 Declared Just Now: Check Your Score on mpbse.nic.in

Out of the 8.3 lakh students who have appeared for the exam, a total of 68.81% have passed. As per updates, the pass percentage of boys and girls are 64.66% and 73.4%. Notably, the top five ranks have been occupied by girls. The toppers are Khushi Singh, Madhulata Silawat, Nikita Patidar, Riyanshi Shakyawar and Nirali Sharma. Also Read - MP Board MPBSE 2020 Class 10 Results Today LIVE: Results Announced at 12 Noon at mpbsc.nic.in

In non-medical Priya and Rinku Bathra have jointly topped with 495 marks, while in commerce Mufaddal Arvivala topped with 487 marks and in agriculture group Gauraj Ojha topped with 483 marks. In Arts stream, Shambhu Mishra topped with 444 marks and in Biology Anushka Gupta topped with 490 marks. In total, 37 students have dominated top 10 ranks in Science (Maths) stream

Meritorious Students to Get Laptops

As per the earlier announcements, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will give away laptops to meritorious students. The Chief Minister had said in a tweet that both the regular and self-taught students who excel in MP 12th Board Exam will get Rs 25,000 to buy laptops.

Harda emerges best-performing district

In Madhya Pradesh, Harda district has registered highest pass percentage among regular students at 81.97. Meanwhile, Bhind was the lowest performing district with 37.45 percent of the regular students clearing the exams. The top five pass percentages for regular students were in Neemuch (81.68), Khandwa (79.89), Shajapur (79.39) and Khargone (78.58).