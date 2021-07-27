MP Board 12th Result 2021: Here comes a piece of good news for the students of class 12 as the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has issued a notification on Tuesday saying the MP Board 12th Result 2021 will be announced on July 29, 2021 at 12 PM. Once the results are out, the students can check their score from the official website of MPBSE–mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in. Apart from this, the students will also be able to check the MP Board 12th Results 2021 through the direct link. The MP Board Result Link will be activated once the results are declared on the official website of the board.Also Read - MP Class 10 Results: MPBSE Announces Exam Dates For Those Not Happy With Assessment | Check Dates Here

Due to COVID pandemic, the MPBSE had to cancel the Senior Secondary level exams. The MPBSE 12th Exam 2021 was scheduled to be held from 1st May 2021, but they were cancelled and an alternative assessment policy was adopted by the board to compile MP 12th Result 2021. Also Read - MP Schools For Classes 11, 12 To Reopen From These Dates, Check Education Minister’s Statement Here

Check official notification: Also Read - MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: MP Board Class 10 Results DECLARED @mpresults.nic.in, Direct Link Here

As per the new assessment or evaluation policy, the Class 12 students are being marked on the basis of their performance in the best five subjects of Class 10. While announcing the assessment policy for class 12 students, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that “Class 12 marks will be determined on the basis of best of five marks obtained in various subjects of Class 10. The Board also confirmed that all students, who had earlier registered for their board exams, will be promoted using this method.

MP Board 12th Result 2021: List of websites to check score

mpresults.nic.in mpbse.mponline.gov.in mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 12th Result: Here’s how to check score