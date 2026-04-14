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MP Board Class 12 Result 2026 on DigiLocker Live: Madhya Pradesh Board to announce Class 12 Result soon, Steps to check scores here

MP Board Class 12 Result 2026 on DigiLocker Live: Madhya Pradesh Board to announce Class 12 Result soon, Steps to check scores here

The candidates must note that the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will also provide access to results through DigiLocker.

MP Board Class 12 Result 2026 on DigiLocker Live

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the Class 12 results on April 15 (Wednesday). Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. mpbse.nic.in. The candidates are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. To access their marksheets, students will need to enter their roll number or name on the official result portal.

After the results are declared, students will be able to check them on the official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. To access their results, they will need their roll number, class, and captcha code.

How to Check MP Board Result 2026:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results

Step 1: First, visit the official websites mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “MP Board Class 10/12 Result 2026” link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the marksheet.

MP Board Result on DigiLocker:

The candidates must note that the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will also provide access to results through DigiLocker. This allows students to check and download their marksheets smoothly, even during peak hours when websites may slow down or become temporarily unresponsive.

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The candidates must also ensure to secure at least 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) exams. Falling short in one or two subjects will lead to supplementary exams.

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