MP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the MP Board Result 2022 for Class 5 and Class 8 students today, May 13, 2022. According to the reports, the class 5 and class 8 results have been announced today at 3:00 PM. Students can download their results through the official website rskmp.in. This year around 7.56 lakh students have appeared for class 8 board exams. Meanwhile, around 8.26 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 5 examination. It is to be noted that Principal Secretary of School Education Rashmi Arun Shami has declared the result today at 3:00 PM.

Official Website to Check Result?

MP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2022: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website rskmp.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2022

Enter the login credentials such as your roll number and date of birth.

Now click on the ‘submit’ option.

Your MP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Save, Download the MP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

MP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2022: Check Other Details

The Madhya Pradesh Board Class 5, 8 exams were conducted from April 1 to April 11, 2022. The state government will release Class 5 and Class 8 result after a gap of almost 12 years.