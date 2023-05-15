ZEE Sites

live

MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2023 Live Updates: MPBSE to Declare Class 5, 8 Results Shortly, Check Score on mpresults.nic.in

Updated: May 15, 2023 12:27 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Live Updates

  • 12:14 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2023 Live: List of Websites to Check Score

    mpresults.nic.in
    mpbse.nic.in

  • 12:12 PM IST

    MP Board Results 2023 to be Declared Shortly

    Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will declare MP board 5th and 8th results at 12:30 pm during a press conference.

  • 11:02 AM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2023 Live Updates: When to Check Score

    The students can check MP board 5th, 8th results 2023 after 1 PM as the press conference for announcement of results is scheduled for 12:30 PM.

  • 11:00 AM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2023: How to Check Score

    First visit the official website mpbse.nic.in.

    Then look for the “Result” or section.

    After this, click on the link for the Class 5 or Class 8 exam results.

    The, enter your roll number and date of birth.

    Finally click on “Submit” button.

    After this, the result will be displayed on the screen.

  • 10:58 AM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2023 Live Updates: The results will be announced at 12:00 PM and then the students can check their score. The results will also be available in PDF format.

MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2023 Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board will declare the Class 5 and 8 results on Monday at 12 PM. Notably, Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will declare the results during a press conference. Once the results are declared, the MP board Class 5th and 8th results 2023 will be available on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

The MPBSE conducted the Class 5th and 8th exams in April 2023. This year, over 8.65 lakh students appeared for the Class 5th exam and over 7.70 lakh students appeared for the Class 8th exam.

MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2023: Check Live Updates Here 

