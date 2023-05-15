MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2023 Live Updates: MPBSE to Declare Class 5, 8 Results Shortly, Check Score on mpresults.nic.in
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2023 Live Updates: Once the results are declared, the MP board Class 5th and 8th results 2023 will be available on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.
MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2023 Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board will declare the Class 5 and 8 results on Monday at 12 PM. Notably, Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will declare the results during a press conference. Once the results are declared, the MP board Class 5th and 8th results 2023 will be available on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.
The MPBSE conducted the Class 5th and 8th exams in April 2023. This year, over 8.65 lakh students appeared for the Class 5th exam and over 7.70 lakh students appeared for the Class 8th exam.
MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2023: Check Live Updates Here
