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MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Madhya Pradesh RSKMP Class 5th 8th scorecard at rskmp.in shortly; direct link

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MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Madhya Pradesh RSKMP Class 5th 8th scorecard at rskmp.in shortly; direct link

MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Students can access MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 at rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.

MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE

MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) will declare the RSKMP Madhya Pradesh MP Board Class 5th result and Class 8th result 2026 likely today at 1:30 PM. Earlier, the MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 was scheduled to be announced at 11:30 PM. Students can check their MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 by visiting the official website, rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. It is to be noted that the MP Board Class 5 examination was held from February 20 to February 26, 2026. The MP Board Class 8 exam was held from February 20 to February 28, 2026. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog to check the MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 pass percentage, MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 download link, and other key details. Over ten lakh students are waiting for the MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 declaration.

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