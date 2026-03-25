  • Home
  • Education
  • MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Madhya Pradesh RSKMP Class 5th 8th scorecard at rskmp.in shortly; direct link
live

MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Madhya Pradesh RSKMP Class 5th 8th scorecard at rskmp.in shortly; direct link

MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Students can access MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 at rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.

Published date india.com Published: March 25, 2026 10:52 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE

MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) will declare the RSKMP Madhya Pradesh MP Board Class 5th result and Class 8th result 2026 likely today at 1:30 PM. Earlier, the MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 was scheduled to be announced at 11:30 PM. Students can check their MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 by visiting the official website, rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. It is to be noted that the MP Board Class 5 examination was held from February 20 to February 26, 2026. The MP Board Class 8 exam was held from February 20 to February 28, 2026. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog to check the MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 pass percentage, MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 download link, and other key details. Over ten lakh students are waiting for the MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 declaration.

MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 Download link to be active soon

Live Updates

  • Mar 25, 2026 11:33 AM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Students can check their MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 by visiting the official website, rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.

  • Mar 25, 2026 11:05 AM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Official website to check Madhya Pradesh RSKMP Class 5th 8th result

    rskmp.org

    mpbse.nic.in

    mpresults.nic.in

  • Mar 25, 2026 11:02 AM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Madhya Pradesh RSKMP Class 5th 8th result download link to be active at 1:30 PM

  • Mar 25, 2026 11:02 AM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: The annual examination results for Classes 5th and 8th will be displayed on March 25, 2026, at 01:30 PM

  • Mar 25, 2026 11:01 AM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Madhya Pradesh RSKMP Class 5th 8th result delayed

    The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) will declare the RSKMP Madhya Pradesh MP Board Class 5th result and Class 8th result 2026 likely today at 1:30 PM. Earlier, the MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 was scheduled to be announced at 11:30 PM.

  • Mar 25, 2026 11:00 AM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Madhya Pradesh RSKMP Class 5th 8th result date and time

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 delayed

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.