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MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 released at rskmp.in; check Madhya Pradesh RSKMP Class 5th 8th scorecard download link

MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) has announced the RSKMP Madhya Pradesh MP Board Class 5th result and Class 8th result 2026 today at 1:30 PM.

Published date india.com Published: March 25, 2026 1:30 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
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MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 released at rskmp.in; check Madhya Pradesh RSKMP Class 5th 8th scorecard download link

MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) has announced the RSKMP Madhya Pradesh MP Board Class 5th result and Class 8th result 2026 today at 1:30 PM.

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Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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