MP Board Exams 2023: Check MPBSE Classes 10, 12 Results Expected Date

MPBSE Result Date And Time: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has successfully concluded the MP board exam 2023 for classes 10 and 12. This year, the Board conducted the MP Class 10 board exam between March 1 to March 27, 2023. Meanwhile, the Class 12 board exam was held from March 2 to April 5, 2023. With the declaration of the result, registered students will be able to check and download the Class 10th and Class 12th result mark sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE Classes 10, 12 Results Expected Date

The board, however, is yet to make an official announcement regarding Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 result date and time. Looking at past trends, we can anticipate the MP Board Result 2023 in May. Along with the result, the Board will publish the toppers, pass percentage, stream-wise statistics, and overall pass percentage.

How to Download Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023?

Candidates need their roll numbers and school numbers to download MP 10th, 12th scorecards. The official website for MP Board result 2023 is mpbse.nic.in.

Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education ( MPBSE ) at mpbse.nic.in.

) at On the homepage, look for the designated MPBSE Class 10, 12 result 2023 result link.

Enter the required credentials like roll number and click on the submit option.

Your MP Board 10th Result 2023′ OR ‘MP Board 12th Result 2023’ will be displayed on the screen.

Download the same and take a printout of it for future reference.

MP Board 12th Result 2023 Re-evaluation

Students who are dissatisfied with their MPBSE 12th results can apply for revaluation of their answer sheets. According to last year’s updates, the MP 12 re-evaluation form is likely to be available in June or July. Students must pay the prescribed fee along with the required documents to apply for MP 12 result 2023 re-evaluation. Once the copies have been rechecked, the MPBSE 12 re-evaluated marks will be considered the final marks. Details will be made available on the official website following the declaration of the MP Board 12th result 2023. Class 10 and 12 students are encouraged to monitor the board’s official website and social media for any updates on the MP Board Result 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.