MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE is likely to announce MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results soon. According to the reports, the board is likely to announce the results in the last week of April. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 scores will be available on the official websites of the board i.e. mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.
The MP Board candidates who had appeared for the examination must note that the authorities have not issued any specific date for the announcement of the results yet. "Now we are working on to further the process of declaring the results. Both the Class 10th, 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of April," Balwant Verma, Controller, MP Board said while confirming the completion of the evaluation process of MP board 10th and 12th exams.
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:
- Visit the official websites of the board i.e. mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in
- Click on the results link
- Enter roll number and other details
- Click on submit button
- Check Your Scores
MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results: Important Details
- A total of 18 lakh students appeared in the MP board Class 10, 12 exams 2022
- After the announcement of the MP Board results, the same will be available on the official websites — mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in
MP Board 10th Results: Last Five Year’s Pass Percentage
Years
Number of Students
Overall Pass Percentage
2021
9,14,079
100 per cent
2020
8,93,336
62.84 per cent
2019
7,32,319
61.32 per cent
2018
8,19,929
66.54 per cent
2017
10,19,224
52.11 per cent
MP Board 12th Results: Last Five Year’s Pass Percentage
Years
Number of Students
Pass Percentage
2021
6,60,682
100 per cent
2020
6,64,504
68.81 per cent
2019
7.5 lakh
72.37 per cent
2018
7,65,358
68 per cent
2017
7,13,262
70.11 per cent