MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE is likely to announce MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results soon. According to the reports, the board is likely to announce the results in the last week of April. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 scores will be available on the official websites of the board i.e. mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Results Big Update: MPBSE To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 By April-End

The MP Board candidates who had appeared for the examination must note that the authorities have not issued any specific date for the announcement of the results yet. “Now we are working on to further the process of declaring the results. Both the Class 10th, 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of April,” Balwant Verma, Controller, MP Board said while confirming the completion of the evaluation process of MP board 10th and 12th exams. Also Read - MP Board Result 2022 Date: MPBSE 10th 12th Results Likely To Be Announced in April

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Visit the official websites of the board i.e. mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in

Click on the results link

Enter roll number and other details

Click on submit button

Check Your Scores

MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results: Important Details

A total of 18 lakh students appeared in the MP board Class 10, 12 exams 2022

After the announcement of the MP Board results, the same will be available on the official websites — mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 10th Results: Last Five Year’s Pass Percentage

Years Also Read - MPBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022 Schedule Released: Check Datesheet Details Here Number of Students Overall Pass Percentage 2021 9,14,079 100 per cent 2020 8,93,336 62.84 per cent 2019 7,32,319 61.32 per cent 2018 8,19,929 66.54 per cent 2017 10,19,224 52.11 per cent

MP Board 12th Results: Last Five Year’s Pass Percentage