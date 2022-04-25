MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022: As lakhs of students await MPBSE board results, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 this week. Even though officials from the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE have not shared any official notification regarding the declaration date and time for MP Board Result 2022, sources close to the board have hinted that the result will likely to released soon. Once released, MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be announced online on the board’s official websites. All candidates can check their MPBSE results at — mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.Also Read - MP Board Result 2022: MPBSE Likely to Declare Class 10th, 12th Results On THIS Date @mpbse.nic.in; Details Here

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Here’s How to Check MPBSE Results

Visit official website of Madhya Pradesh Board to check class 10th, 12th exam results 2022 at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 link

Enter your roll number and date of birth

MP Board 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen

Download the MP Board 10th, 12th scorecards

Take a printout for further reference

A total of 18 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 exams 2022. MP Board 10th 12th exam 2022 was held between February and March. Following the successful conclusion of the examination, the Madhya Pradesh Board had roped in over 30,000 teachers to evaluate around 35 lakh answer sheets of 17.5 lakh students.

Last year a total of 9,14,079 students appeared for MPBSE Class 10 exams and the overall pass percentage was 100 percent. For Class 12th a total of 6,60,682 candidates appeared for the exam and the overall pass percentage was 100 percent. Before that, the general range for MP Board 10th Result Pass Percentage has been in between 60% to 65% while for Class 12 the range has been between 66% and 72%.