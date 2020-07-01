MP Board class 10 result: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Seconday Education may release the results of Class 10 anytime soon. The board had said that the results will be out in the first week of July. Also Read - Schools in These States to Remain Closed Till July 31 Due to Lockdown And Pandemic | Check List

Students are requested to keep an eye on the official website, in case there are updates on the MP board class 10th result.

Further, MP board class 12 results are expected to be announced by the third week of July.

Hemant Sharma, director of the MP Board, said that no student will be flunked in the exam.

Here is how you can check class MP Board 10th result once they are out:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Enter all the details asked such as roll number, log in

Stpe 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will find the subject-wise results

Step 4: Download your result, take a print-out for a future reference