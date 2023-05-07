Home

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Likely After May 11; Official Websites, How to Check Here

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: Reports suggest that the board is expected to declare MP Class 10th Result Class 12 Result after May 11, 2023.

MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the Madhya Pradesh MP Class 10, and MP Class 12 result 2023 anytime soon. Although there is no official confirmation on when the Madhya Pradesh MP 10th, 12th result 2023 will be declared, media reports suggest that the board is expected to declare MP Class 10th Result Class 12 Result after May 11. All those students who have appeared for their state board examination can view their MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023 at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE Invites Proposal to Publish Exam Results 2023 on Web Portals

The Board has also invited proposals from online portals to host the MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023. “Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh Invites proposal to publish its Exam results on Web Portals/SMS facility. Interested Portals may submit their proposals latest by 11/05/2023 through post addressing Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal. Please note that for publication of results Lump sum amount of Rs. 90,000 (Ninety Thousand only) shall be payable to the Board by D.D./NEFT and shall also sign an agreement with the Board,” reads the MPBSE official statement.

The Board will review the proposals of the portals that submit applications. After reviewing the proposals, the MP Board will announce the alternative websites for students to check their MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2023.

MPBSE Invites Proposal to Publish Exam Results PDF NOTICE – Direct Link

MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023 – Expected Date And Time

MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023: May 11, 2023 (TENTATIVE)

MPBSE MP Result 2023: Official Websites to Check Class 10, 12 Result

Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to Check Online?

Candidates need their roll numbers and school numbers to download MP 10th, 12th scorecards.

Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) at . Look for the designated MPBSE Class 10, 12 result 2023 result link on the homepage. Enter the login details such as roll number and click on the submit option. Your MP Board 10th Result 2023′ OR ‘MP Board 12th Result 2023’ will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The MP Board conducted the Class 10 board exam from March 1 to March 27, 2023. The Class 12 board examination was slated to be held between March 2 to April 5, 2023. Along with the result, MPBSE will release the toppers list, pass percentage, stream-wise statistics, and overall pass percentage. The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites (shared above) for the latest updates.

