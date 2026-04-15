Home

Education

MP Board Class 10th Topper List 2026: Pratibha Singh Solanki tops MP Board Class 10th Result, scores 499 marks

MP Board Class 10th Topper List 2026: Pratibha Singh Solanki tops MP Board Class 10th Result, scores 499 marks

MP Board Class 10th Topper List 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MPBSE MP Board Class 10th, 12th results today,

MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MPBSE MP Board Class 10th, 12th results today, April 15, 2026, at 11:00 AM. This year, Pratibha Singh Solanki became the MP Board Class 10th Topper 2026. Solanki secured the All India Rank 1 in the MP Board MPBSE Class 10 exam 2026. Students can download their MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 12th Result 2026 and MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10th Result 2026 at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. MP CM Mohan Yadav will declare the MPBSE MP 10th Results at 11: 00 AM.

Students who appeared in the exams can check their scores on the official websites mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in by entering their roll number and application number. This year, a record number of students participated in the MP Board examinations. Around 16 lakh students appeared in the exams, out of which approximately 9 lakh 7 thousand were from Class 10 and nearly 7 lakh appeared for Class 12.

The state board had set up 3856 examination centres to conduct the examinations smoothly, officials said., news agency IANS stated. Last year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 76.22 per cent. The pass rate for regular students was about 73 per cent, while private or external students recorded a much lower pass percentage of around 28 per cent. Students and parents are now eagerly waiting for this year’s results.

MP Board Class 10th Topper List 2026

Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna district topped the MP Board Class 10th Result. Solanki scored Rank 1 in the MPBSE MP Board 10th results 2026. Solanki scored 499 marks in the MP Board 10th board examination. On the other hand, Khushi Roy topped the MP Board Class 12th Result. This year, 73.42% students have passed the Class 10th examination.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

MP Board Class 10th Result 2026: How to check MP Board Class 10th Result?

Visit the official website at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the result link. You may click on the link that reads, “Download MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2026.”

Enter the login details, such as your MP Board Class 10th roll number or MP Board Class 12th roll number.

Your MP Board Class 10th scores and MP Board Class 12th scores will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference

To check the MP Board 2026 results, students should first visit the official websites mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

They need to click on the link for MPBSE HSC Class 10 Results 2026 or MPBSE HSSC Class 12 Results 2026. After that, they must enter their roll number and application number exactly as printed on the admit card and click on submit to view and download the marksheet, said the officials.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready before checking the result. They should avoid logging in immediately after the result is declared to prevent any server issues. In case of any discrepancy in marks, students can apply for revaluation or recounting once the board announces the schedule.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.