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MP Board Class 12 Result 2026 Date ANNOUNCED, Check when and how to download scores from mpresults.nic.in

MP Board Class 12 Result 2026 Date ANNOUNCED, Check when and how to download scores from mpresults.nic.in

Reports had earlier suggested that the board has finalized the drafting process for the Class 10 and 12 MPBSE Board Results 2026 and is prepared to release them anytime in the third week of April.

JEE Main

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to announce the Class 12 results on April 15 (Wednesday). As per the official notice shared, the board will announce the MPBSE Class 12th results on Wednesday. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. mpbse.nic.in. To access their marksheets, students will need to enter their roll number or name on the official result portal. The candidates are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results.

Reports had earlier suggested that the board has finalized the drafting process for the Class 10 and 12 MPBSE Board Results 2026 and is prepared to release them anytime in the third week of April.

How to Check MP Board Result 2026:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results

Step 1: First, visit the official websites mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “MP Board Class 10/12 Result 2026” link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the marksheet.

It is important to note that to pass the Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, students must secure at least 33 percent marks in each subject. This includes both theory and practical components. The Class 12 exams were conducted from February 7 to March 5, 2026, while the Class 10 exams were held from February 11 to March 2, 2026.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Navigate to one of the authorized MP Board result websites:

www.mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

mpbse.moonlone.gov.in

To ease the load on official websites, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will also provide access to results through DigiLocker.

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