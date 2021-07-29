MP Board Class 12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Class 12 Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare MP Board 12th Result 2021 on July 29, 2021, at 12 noon. The MP Board Class 12 candidates can check their results on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, or mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The results will be announced by State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar during a press conference. Students can also check the result at MPBSE mobile app which is available in Google Play Store.Also Read - MP Schools For Classes 11, 12 To Reopen From These Dates, Check Education Minister’s Statement Here

This year, over 8 lakh students have registered themselves for the Class 12 board exams. This is the first time that MP Board will be announcing the class 12 results without holding any exams. The Class 12 board exams were cancelled by the Madhya Pradesh Government in view of the pandemic. The marks have been calculated based on internal evaluation criteria and it also includes the marks scored by students in Class 10 and 11. Also Read - Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Latest Update: MSBSHSE Class 12 Results to be Based on 3-Year Score, Students To Be 'All Pass'

Here’s how you can check MPBSE 12th Results: Also Read - West Bengal Board Exams: Press Meet Cancelled as Suspense Looms Over Dates of Class 10, Class 12 Exams

Visit mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Click on the link that reads about MPBSE Class 12 Result

Result window would open- enter details and click on Submit

Save Result/Score card for future use

Stay Tuned for more updates about MP Board Class 12 Result 2021: