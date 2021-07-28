MPBSE Class 12 Results: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE will declare the MP Board 12th Result 2021 tomorrow-July 29. As per the latest update, the MPBSE Class 12 Results will be announced at 12 noon. The candidates who are waiting for the results can check the scores on the official website of the board i.e. mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Below, we have mentioned the direct link via which the candidates can check the results tomorrow after the announcement of the results.Also Read - MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: MP Board Class 10 Results DECLARED @mpresults.nic.in, Direct Link Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the scores: Also Read - MP Board 10th and 12th Special Exams 2021 To Be Held from September 1, Check Important Details Here

Visit mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in Click on the link that reads about MPBSE Class 12 Result Result window would open- enter details and click on Submit Save Result/Score card



Here are some of the important details: Also Read - MP Board 10th and 12th Admit Card 2021 Released By MPBSE Download Class 10 and 12 Hall Tickets at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh, MPBSE Class 12 results would be made available at 12 noon.

Students can check MPBSE Class 12 Results on the official sites- mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

MPBSE 12th exams 2021 were cancelled due to the rising cases of COVID-19, during the second wave of the pandemic.

Students will be marked on the basis of best of 5 marks scored in their MPBSE Class 10 board exams.

As many as 7.5 lakh students are waiting for their MP Board 12th Result 2021.

List of Websites: