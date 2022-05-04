MP Board Supplementary Exams 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE on Tuesday started the registration process for MP Board Supplementary Exams 2022 for Classes 10, and 12. Eligible students can register for the exams through the official website of MPBSE at— mpbse.nic.in. The last date to apply is May 21, 2022.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Few Days Left to Apply For 35 Posts at sbi.co.in| Read Details Here

MP Board Supplementary Exams 2022: Check Examination Date

According to the schedule, the MPBSE Class 12 Supplementary examination for all subjects will be conducted on June 20, 2022. The MPBSE Class 10 supplementary examination for all subjects will be held from June 21 to 30, 2022.

It is to be noted that the MP Board Class 12 supplementary exam 2022 for the vocational course will be held from June 21 to 27, 2022. The examination will begin from 9:00 AM to 12: 00 PM. One can download the examination schedule here.

MP Board Supplementary Exams 2022: Application Fee

Students appearing for supplementary examinations need to submit an application fee of Rs 350 for each subject. As per the official notice, Students from the vocational courses are required to submit Rs 350 for two subjects, Rs 500 for four subjects, and Rs 600 for more than four subjects. The Board had declared the MPBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2022 on April 29, 2022.

MP Board Supplementary Exams 2022: How to Apply?