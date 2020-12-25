MP Board Exam 2021: In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has changed the examination pattern for the MP Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. The MP board has clarified that the revised examination pattern will introduce some key changes in the question paper. However, the 30 per cent reduction in the syllabus would be followed for the upcoming classes 10 and 12 board exams. Also Read - MP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2021: MPBSE Extends Application Deadline, Register at mpbse.nic.in

Sharing the revamped question paper pattern, the Madhya Pradesh board said that there will be no long-form questions in the upcoming examinations. The paper for board exams 2021 will have objective, subjective and analytical questions. Also Read - MPBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2020 Declared at mpbse.nic.in, Here's How to Check

The board has asserted that the pattern of the question paper has been changed in a bid to help the students cope with academic pressure. The maximum marks assigned to each question will be four. Apart from the addition of MCQs, the length of the answers has also been reduced. Also Read - 13-Year-Old Indore Girl Who Cleared Her Class 12 Board Exams Wants to Be an IPS Officer

New question paper pattern:

30 objective-type questions in the form of MCQ for one mark each

3-5 subjective questions for 3 marks each. Students will be asked to answer within 75 to 100 words

6 analytical questions for 4 marks each. Students will have to opt for any four out of six questions. They will have to write 125 to 150 words.