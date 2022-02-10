MP Board Exams 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, has released the date sheets for Class 9 and Class 11 exams. The MP Board Exams 2022 for Class 11 and Class 9 are scheduled to begin from March 15 and March 16, 2022, respectively. Students can check the MP Board exam time table on the official website – mpbse.nic.in, along with the official social media handles of the education department.Also Read - MP Board Exams 2022: Today is Last Day to Register For Class 10, 12 Exams at mbbse.mponline.gov.in | Details Inside
MP Board exams 2022: Exam dates
- The MP Board exams for class 9 are scheduled to begin from March 16, 2022, till April 12, 2022.
- The MP Board exams for class 11 are scheduled to begin from March 15, 2022, till April 13, 2022.
- The The exams will be conducted from 8:30 am to 11:30 am.
MP Board Exams 2022: Date Sheet For Class 9
- March 16 – Mathematics
- March 21 – English
- March 23 – Urdu
- March 24 – Hindi
- March 30 – Science
- April 1 – Marathi, Painting (For Dumb and Deaf students), Music (For Blind students)
- April 4 – Social Science
- April 6 – NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework) associated subjects
- April 12 – Sanskrit
MP Board Exams 2022: Date Sheet For Class 12
- March 15 – English
- March 23 – Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandary, Milk trade, Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, Fifth Question Letter (Vocational), History of Indian Art
- March 24 – Biotechnology, Indian Music
- March 25 – Psychology, Agriculture, Home Science, Drawing and Designing, Book Keeping and Accountancy, Environmental Education and Rural Development (Vocational), Entrepreneurship (Vocational)
- March 28 – Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Drawing and Painting, Elements of Sciene and Maths for Agriculture, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile, Third Question Letters (Vocational)
- March 31 – Urdu, Marathi
- April 1 – Informatic Practices, Biology
- April 4 – Mathematics
- April 5 – Political Science, Second Question Letters (Vocational)
- April 7 – NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework) associated subjects, Physical Education
- April 8 – Geography, Still Life and Design, Crop Production and Horticulture, Anatomy, Physiology and Health
- April 9 – Sanskrit
- April 13 – Hindi
TAKE NOTE: Candidates must reach the examination centre by 8 am. After 8:15 am, no student will be allowed to enter the examination centre. Students need to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly, should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam.
Additional time and writing facility will be provided for 20 minutes per hour to disabled students of all categories.