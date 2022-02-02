Bhopal: The board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 in Madhya Pradesh will be held as per schedule, confirmed state’s School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on Tuesday. As per the Madhya Pradesh board exams 2022 date sheet, MP Board Class 12 exams will begin from February 17, while MP board Class 10 exams are scheduled to start from February 18.

Issuing an official notification, MPBSE shared a video of the school education minister on Twitter and stated: “ The annual examination of class 10th and 12th in the state will be held as per the schedule. The annual examination of class 10th in all schools will be conducted from February 18, 2022, and the annual examination of class 12th will be conducted from February 17, 2022, –Minister of State for School Education (Independent Charge) Indersinghsjp”

प्रदेश में कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं की वार्षिक परीक्षा नियत कार्यक्रम अनुसार ही होंगी।सभी विद्यालयों में कक्षा 10वीं की वार्षिक परीक्षा 18 फरवरी 2022 से और कक्षा 12वीं की वार्षिक परीक्षा 17 फरवरी 2022 से आयोजित की जाएगी- स्कूल शिक्षा (स्वतंत्र प्रभार) राज्य मंत्री श्री @Indersinghsjp pic.twitter.com/upWgCux7ST — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) February 1, 2022

All MPBSE students are advised to download their admit cards from the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, i.e., mpbse.mponline.gov.in. MPBSE on January 26 released the MP Board Class 10th, 12th main exam admit card 2022 on the official website– mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Earlier on Monday, the Madhya Pradesh government decided to re-open schools for all classes from February 1 (Tuesday). The classes, however, will resume at 50 per cent capacity. A decision in this regard was taken by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state on Monday. The Chief Minister said that offline classes for all government and private schools from classes 1 to 12 will be resumed from Tuesday onwards. However, the schools would be allowed to function offline classes with 50 per cent seating capacity.