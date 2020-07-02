MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will on Thursday announce the date for the declaration of class 10th results today, The Indian Express reported. “The result date will be decided by evening. The students will get their marksheets once schools get re-opened,” the leading newspaper quoted the Secretary as saying. Also Read - Shivraj Chouhan to Expand Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday, Patel Takes Oath as MP Governor

The board had earier stated that the results will be out in the first week of July. Students are requested to keep an eye on the official website, in case there are updates on the MP board class 10th result.

Further, MP board class 12 results are expected to be announced by the third week of July.

Here is how you can check class MP Board 10th result once they are out:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Enter all the details asked such as roll number, log in

Stpe 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will find the subject-wise results

Step 4: Download your result, take a print-out for a future reference