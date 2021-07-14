MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Class 10 results of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to be announced today, July 14 (Wednesday). According to the Madhya Pradesh Board, the results will be declared at 4 pm on its official website. All candidates eagerly waiting for the Class 10 MP board exam 2021 can check the result through the official site of MPBSE — mpbse.nic.in once the MP board result 2021 is announced. The MPBSE 10 result 2021 can also be checked on mobile through the MPBSE app on Google Play.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 Results 2021: MPBSE To Announce Class 10 Results 2021 On This Date | Check Time Here

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for time to time updates on MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021