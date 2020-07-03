MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare the MP board class 10th result tomorrow i.e. Saturday. According to reports, the results will be out at 12 noon. Also Read - Jyotiraditya Loyalists Get Rewarded as Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expands

All those who appeared for the MPBSE 10th result 2020 can check their results on official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in, once they are out. Also Read - MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 Date to be Announced Today | All You Need to Know

The board had earlier stated that the results will be out in the first week of July. Students are also requested to keep an eye on the aforementioned official websites, in case there are other updates on the MP board class 10th result. Also Read - Shivraj Chouhan to Expand Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday, Patel Takes Oath as MP Governor

Further, MP board class 12 results are expected to be announced by the third week of July.

Here is how you can check class MP Board 10th result once they are out:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Enter all the details asked such as roll number, log in

Stpe 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will find the subject-wise results

Step 4: Download your result, take a print-out for a future reference