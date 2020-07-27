MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2020: The long wait for students is over as the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Monday announced the MP Board class 12 results at 3PM. The results were announced for Arts, Science and Commerce stream. Over 8 lakh students received their MP Board 12th result 2020 in Madhya Pradesh today. Also Read - MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Results 2020 Declared Just Now: Check Your Score on mpbse.nic.in

As the results are out now, the students can check their scores at MPBSE Board websites — mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Apart from the websites, students can also check their results via SMS services. To check the MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2020, students need to type MP12 (space) ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. After that a message will be received on the same number.

Girls Outshine Boys

This year, girls have outperformed the boys in the MP Board 12th Result 2020. As per updates, the pass percent of girls is 73.4%, while for boys it is 64.66%.

Khusi Singh tops class 12 exam

After the results were declared, it was understood that a student named Kushi Singh has topped the MP 12th Results 2020 by scoring 486 out of 500 marks. Madhulata and Nikita have received the second and third rank respectively. Notably, the top five positions have been dominated by girls

How to check score via app

As the MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2020 have been declared sometime before, it will be now available at MPBSE app, MP Mobile, Fast Result app. The students can download these apps from Google Playstore.

1) Visit play store in your android phone

2) Type any of the app mentioned above, and then download it

3) Open the app, enter your mobile number

4) Enter roll code/roll number and code

5) Result will be available for students

Toppers list:

1. Khushi Singh

2. Madhulata Silawat

3. Nikita Patidar

4. Riyanshi Shakyawar

5. Nirali Sharma