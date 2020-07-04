MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, has announced the results of the Class 10 exams. The students can check the results through these two websites: mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

MPBSE app, MP Mobile, Fast Result app can be downloaded for Google Playstore to check the results.

The Board has published district-wise toppers list, which can be accessed from here.

Below is the topper list of Morena district

The pass percentage of 2019 was 61.32. This time the pass percentage is 62.84. Girls have outdone boys with a pass percentage of 65.87. The pass percentage of boys is 60.09

Step 1: Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Enter all the details asked such as roll number, log in

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will find the subject-wise results

Step 4: Download your result, take a print-out for a future reference

Another examination halted by COVID-19

The exams could not be completed owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19. Earlier it was decided that the pending exams will be conducted later. But in the view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the pending exams were cancelled. The scores will be calculated based on the exams held. Over 1 lakh students appeared in the examination.

Date for Class 12 results

The evaluation process for the Class 12 exams are going on. Those results can be expected by the end of this month.