MP Board MPBSE 2020 Class 10 Results: 15 students have secured the first position scoring 300 out of 300 in the state board class 10 examination of Madhya Pradesh, the results of which have been announced on Saturday at 12 noon. Also Read - MP Board MPBSE 2020 Class 10 Results Today LIVE: Results Announced at 12 Noon at mpbsc.nic.in

List of toppers

The state board has also published a district-wise merit chart, which can be accessed from here.

The combined merit list of 360 candidates who ranked top 10 can be accessed from here.

The pass percentage in 2019 was 61.32. This time the pass percentage is 62.84. Girls have outdone boys with a pass percentage of 65.87. The pass percentage of boys is 60.09

How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Enter all the details asked such as roll number, log in

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will find the subject-wise results

Step 4: Download your result, take a print-out for a future reference

Another examination halted by COVID-19

The exams could not be completed owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19. Earlier it was decided that the pending exams will be conducted later. But in the view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the pending exams were cancelled. The scores will be calculated based on the exams held. Over 1 lakh students appeared in the examination.

Date for Class 12 results

The evaluation process for the Class 12 exams are going on. Those results can be expected by the end of this month.