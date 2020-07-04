MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, will announce the results of the Class 10 exams on Saturday at 12 noon. The students can check the results through these two websites: mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Now Has Over 1,000 Containment Zones, Indore Tops The List

Here is how you can check class MP Board 10th result once they are out: Also Read - MP Board MPBSE 10th Result Date Announced | Scores to be Out Tomorrow

Step 1: Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in Also Read - Jyotiraditya Loyalists Get Rewarded as Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expands

Step 2: Enter all the details asked such as roll number, log in

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will find the subject-wise results

Step 4: Download your result, take a print-out for a future reference

Another examination halted by COVID-19

The exams could not be completed owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19. Earlier it was decided that the pending exams will be conducted later. But in the view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the pending exams were cancelled. The scores will be calculated based on the exams held.

Over 1 lakh students appeared in the examination.

Date for Class 12 results

The evaluation process for the Class 12 exams are going on. Those results can be expected by the end of this month.