MP Board 10th Result 2021 Live: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) class 10 results has announced MP Board MPBSE Class 10 Results. The MPBSE Class 10 students who have been waiting for the MP Board MPBSE Class 10 Results can now check the results on the official website of the board i.e. mpresults.nic.in. The MP Board candidates can also check the results by clicking on the link given below.

CLICK HERE FOR MP Board MPBSE Class 10 Results 2021

Along with the declaration of Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 Results, the MPBSE has also notified some key highlights and statistics about the HSC Exam Results. The same are given below:

Division: No of Students

1st Division: 356582

2nd Division: 397626

3rd Division: 239059

Absent: 8865

Withheld: 2269

Students can check MPBSE 10th result from these websites:

mpbse.nic.in

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

For the convenience of the MPBSE class 10 students, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results:

Visit official website i.e. mpresults.nic.in Find Link for HSC (Class 10) Exam Results 2021 You will be redirected to a new page with input fields Enter your Exam Roll Number and other details asked on the page Verify the details against your hall ticket and submit them online Your MPBSE 10th Result will be displayed on the screen Download Result scorecard and take printout for future reference

This year, board exams were cancelled due to COVID 19 pandemic and results would be prepared as per the internal assessments. Students who have registered themselves for MPBSE class 10 exams this year can get more updates on the official website, mpresults.nic.in.

Here are some important details:

A total of 11 lakh students had enrolled for class 10 exam this year and are waiting for their results to get announced.

Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh had decided to conduct special exams from September 1 to 25, 2021.

Students who are not satisfied with their MP Board 10th Result 2021 would be able to appear for the special exams as specified above.

As per the evaluation criteria, the board will consider students’ performance in the half-yearly, pre-board, exams, unit tests, and internal assessments held during the academic year for preparing results of Class 10.

The pre-boards will get 50 percent weightage, unit tests will get 30 percent and internal assessment will get 20 percent weightage.

Also, the past three years’ performance of schools in board results will be considered. In case a candidate is unable to secure the minimum passing marks which is 33 percent, they will be given grace marks and will be promoted to the next class.