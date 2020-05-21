New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Board has released datesheet for the pending examinations on its official website mpbse.nic.in. Also Read - MP Shocker: Cop Tells Victim of Police Thrashing That He Was Mistaken For Muslim, Suspended

The pending exams of Class 12th will be held from June 9-15. The exams will be commenced in two shifts, the first one starting from 9:00 AM till 12:00 PM while the second will begin from 02:00 pm and will conclude at 5:00 pm.

Here's the date sheet:

June 9 – Higher Mathematics and Geography

June 10 – Book-Keeping & Accountancy, Crop Production & Horticulture

June 11 – Biology and Economics

June 12 – Business Economics, Animal Husbandry, Milk Trade and Poultry Farming & Fishery

June 13 – Political Science, Still Life & Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health

June 15 – Chemistry, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, Sociology, Psychology, Drawing & Designing, Environmental Education, Rural Development plus Entrepreneurship.

Here’s the direct link: http://mpbse.nic.in/cttable.pdf