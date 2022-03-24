The Madhya Pradesh Board is likely to announce the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE Results 2022 for Classes 12 and 10 in April. The candidates who had appeared for the examinations are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal declaration of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.Also Read - MPBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022 Schedule Released: Check Datesheet Details Here

To recall, the Madhya Pradesh board had conducted the MPBSE 12th Board Exams from February 17 till March 12, 2022 and the MP Board Matric Exams 2022 from February 18 till March 10, 2022. Also Read - MP Board Exams 2022: Today is Last Day to Register For Class 10, 12 Exams at mbbse.mponline.gov.in | Details Inside

The candidates must note that the board has not announced any official date for the announcement of the results yet. Based on past trends of MPBSE Exams and MPBSE Result Date, the MPBSE Results 2022 for Class 12 and 10 can be expected to be declared in the month of April. Also Read - MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 Admit Cards Out on mpbse.nic.in | Direct Link, Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here

In 2020, the result for MPBSE Class 12th were announced on July 27. Usually, MPBSE Results are announced between 11 AM and 12 Noon.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official websites i.e. mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in

Click on the results link

Entre your roll number

Click on the submit button