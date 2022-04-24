MP Board Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE is expected to announce the Madhya Pradesh, MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 soon. As per the medical reports, the MP Board result 2022 will be declared on Monday, April 25, 2022. However, the candidates must note the Board has not issued any specific date for the announcement of the results yet. Once released, the students can download the results through the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.Also Read - Kerala TET 2022 Admit Card to Release Tomorrow: Here's How to Download at ktet.kerala.gov.in

List of Websites Students can visit to check results

mpbse.nic.in

mpresults.nic.in

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the result. Also Read - BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply For 90 Posts at bsf.gov.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

MP Board 10th, 12th Result: How to Check and Download Result

Go to the official websites of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

and Click on the results link.

Enter your login credentials such as roll number and click on submit button.

Your MP Board 10th, 12 the Result will appear on the screen.

Save, download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result: Check Other Details Here