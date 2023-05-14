MP Board Result 2023 Date OUT: Board To Announce Results For These Classes Tomorrow | Steps To Check Scores Here

Home

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Board is all set to announce MP Board class 5 and class 8 results tomorrow. The results will be announced via a press conference by the School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. The information was shared by the School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh via an official update. Soon after the press conference, the candidates can check their scores from the official website of the board i.e. rskmp.in

The candidates must note that the results of both will be announced together at Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Institution at 12.30 pm. According to the reports, over 24 lakh students are expected to have appeared for the MP Board Classes 5th and 8th board exams.

As per the official update shared by the Director Rajya Shiksha Kendra Dhanraju, the board pattern exams were held for students of Class 5 and Class 8 studying in government schools of Madya Pradesh.

MP Board Results 2023: How to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Go to the official website–rskmp.in

Click on the respective school type and your User ID and password

MP Board mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the same

Take a print out for the future references

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.