MP Board Result 2023 DATE: MPBSE Likely To Announce Class 10 And Class 12 Results By THIS Dae at mpresults.nic.in

According to reports, around 8 lakh students appeared for the MP Board exams this year. It is advisable for the students to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates regarding the results.

Published: April 25, 2023 5:15 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

MP Board Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce the MP Board 10th and 12th results 2023 soon. According to reports, the results are likely to be out by April end or first week of May. Soon after the formal announcement of the MP Board Result 2023, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. It is important to note that the board officials have not revealed any official date for the declaration of the results.

Last year, Last year, the MP Board 2022 results were declared on April 29, and this year’s results are expected to be released on the same day. However, the date may be confirmed by the officials this week.

MP Board 10th exam 2023 was held from March 1, 2023 to March 27 this year. MP Board 12th exam 2023 was done from March 2, 2023 to April 5, 2023. Around 8 lakh students took part in Madhya Pradesh board exams.

It is advisable for the students to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates regarding the results. Once the results are declared, students should download their results and take a printout for future reference.

How to check MP Board Result 2023:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

  • Visit the official websites – mpresults.nic.inand mpbse.nic.in.
  • Find Result link
  • Students would need to enter their exam roll number and date of birth
  • Result will display on the screen

