ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • MP Board Result 2023 LIVE: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result To Be Declared Soon; Check Direct Link Here
live

MP Board Result 2023 LIVE: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result To Be Declared Soon; Check Direct Link Here

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE: The Madhya Pradesh MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be released on the official website - mpbse.nic.in.

Updated: May 24, 2023 11:57 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

MP Board Result 2023 LIVE: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result To Be Declared Soon; Check Direct Link Here
MP Board Result 2023 LIVE: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result To Be Declared Soon.

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, commonly known as MPBSE, is all set to announce the result for the Class 10 and Class 12 Examination anytime soon. The Madhya Pradesh MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be released on the official website – mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board Result 2023 will be declared tomorrow, May 25, 2023. Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar made the MP board 10th, and 12th result date announcement through his official Twitter account. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 12:19 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2023 LIVE: How to check MP Board 10th/12th Result 2023?

    1. Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) at mpbse.nic.in.

    2. Look for the link that reads, “Download MPBSE Class 10th/12th result 2023.”

    3. On the login window, enter your roll number and other required information.

    4. Your MP Board 10th Result 2023′ and ‘MP Board 12th Result 2023’ will be displayed on the screen.

    5. Download the result and take a print out for future references.

  • 12:02 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2023 LIVE: Check List of Official websites to check MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result Marksheet

    1. mpresults.nic.in

    2. mpbse.nic.in

  • 11:54 AM IST

    MP Board Result 2023 LIVE: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result Date And Time Announced

    MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result Date Announcement: May 25, 2023

    MP Board MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result Time:     12:30 PM

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.