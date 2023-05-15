Home

Education

MP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: MPBSE Class 5th, 8th Results DECLARED on rskmp.in, Girls Outperform Boys

live

MP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: MPBSE Class 5th, 8th Results DECLARED on rskmp.in, Girls Outperform Boys

MPBSE MP Board Results 2023 Live Updates: MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2023 have been declared. Check overall pass percentage, topper list and download marksheet on rskmp.in.

MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2023 Live Updates: Once the results are declared, the MP board Class 5th and 8th results 2023 will be available on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

Load More

MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2023 Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board declared the Class 5 and 8 results on Monday at 12:30 PM. Over 76.09% of students have passed Class 8 and 82.27% of students passed Class 5 exam. Notably, the pass percentage has dropped for both classes.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar declared the results during a press conference. As the results are declared, the MP board Class 5th and 8th results 2023 will be available on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

The MPBSE conducted the Class 5th and 8th exams in April 2023. This year, over 8.65 lakh students appeared for the Class 5th exam and over 7.70 lakh students appeared for the Class 8th exam.

MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2023: Check Live Updates Here

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.