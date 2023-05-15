ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • MP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: MPBSE Class 5th, 8th Results DECLARED on rskmp.in, Girls Outperform Boys
live

MP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: MPBSE Class 5th, 8th Results DECLARED on rskmp.in, Girls Outperform Boys

MPBSE MP Board Results 2023 Live Updates: MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2023 have been declared. Check overall pass percentage, topper list and download marksheet on rskmp.in.

Updated: May 15, 2023 1:53 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak

MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2023 Live Updates: Once the results are declared, the MP board Class 5th and 8th results 2023 will be available on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2023 Live Updates: Once the results are declared, the MP board Class 5th and 8th results 2023 will be available on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

Live Updates

  • 1:54 PM IST

    MPBSE Class 5th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check best-performing districts

    Shahdol – 90.2%

    Jabalpur – 89.3%

    Indore – 89%

    Chambal – 87.8%

    Narmadapur – 84%

  • 1:41 PM IST

    MP Board 8th Result 2023 rskmp.in LIVE Updates: Check Division-Wise Pass Percentage

    Chambal — 83.3 per cent

    Jabalpur – 82.9 per cent

    Shahdol – 82 per cent

    Indore – 81.2 per cent

    Bhopal – 75.9 per cent

  • 1:38 PM IST

    MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2023 Live Updates: Official Website Unresponsive

    MP board 5th and 8th result website, rskmp.in, is unresponsive for students again because of heavy traffic on the website.

  • 1:29 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2023 Live Updates: Result Link Active Now For Students

  • 1:24 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2023 Live Updates: How to Check Score

    First click on rskmp.in

    Enter your credentials and login

    After this, Check and download MP board results 2023

  • 1:05 PM IST


    MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2023 Live Updates:     Over 76.09% students pass Class 8. Notably, the pass percentage has dropped for both classes.

  • 1:03 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2023 Live Updates: Over 82.27% Students Pass Class 5

  • 1:00 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2023 Live Updates: Details on Scorecard

    Centre code

    School code

    Enrollment number

    Student type

    Application number

    Roll number

    Student’s name

    Father’s name

    Mother’s name

    Date of Birth

    Subjects

    Theory marks

    Practical/internal marks

    Total marks

    Remarks

    Grand total

    Result status

  • 12:40 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2023 Live: MP Board Results Declared For Class 5 and 8

  • 12:14 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2023 Live: List of Websites to Check Score

    mpresults.nic.in
    mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2023 Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board declared the Class 5 and 8 results on Monday at 12:30 PM. Over 76.09% of students have passed Class 8 and 82.27% of students passed Class 5 exam. Notably, the pass percentage has dropped for both classes.

Also Read:

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar declared the results during a press conference. As the results are declared, the MP board Class 5th and 8th results 2023 will be available on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

The MPBSE conducted the Class 5th and 8th exams in April 2023. This year, over 8.65 lakh students appeared for the Class 5th exam and over 7.70 lakh students appeared for the Class 8th exam.

MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2023: Check Live Updates Here 

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories