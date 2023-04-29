Top Recommended Stories

MP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results Expected Today at mpbse.nic.in. Details Here

MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the Madhya Pradesh MP Class 10, and MP Class 12 result 2023 anytime soon.

Updated: April 29, 2023 2:49 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

MP Board Exams 2023: Check MPBSE Classes 10, 12 Results Expected Date

Live Updates

  • 2:50 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates

    Along with the result, the Board will publish the toppers, pass percentage, stream-wise statistics, and overall pass percentage.

  • 2:48 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: How to check MP Board 10th/12th Result 2023?

    1. Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) at mpbse.nic.in.

    2. Look for the link that reads, “Download MPBSE Class 10th/12th result 2023.”

    3. On the login window, enter your roll number and other required information

    4. Your MP Board 10th Result 2023′ and ‘MP Board 12th Result 2023’ will be displayed on the screen.

    5. Download the result and take a print out for future references.

  • 2:47 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: MPBSE Classes 10, 12 Results Expected Date

    Media reports suggest that MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results are likely to be declared by tomorrow, April 29, 2023. The board, however, is yet to make an official announcement regarding Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 result date and time.

  • 2:47 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check List of Official websites to check MPBSE Marksheet


    1. mpresults.nic.in
    2. mpbse.nic.in

  • 2:35 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Check MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023

    Once declared, candidates can check and download their MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023 on the official websites mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

  • 2:34 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date

    The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the Madhya Pradesh MP Class 10, and MP Class 12 result 2023 today, April 29, 2023.

MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the Madhya Pradesh MP Class 10, and MP Class 12 result 2023 anytime soon. Several media reports suggest that the Madhya Pradesh MP Board Class 10, and MP Class 12 Result 2023 will likely be declared today, April 29, 2023. However, the MP Board has yet to make an official announcement. In other words, the Board official has not released any exact date or time for the declaration of the result. Once announced,  students can view their MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023 by logging into the official websites — mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date, Official Websites, Topper List, Pass Percentage and others.

Published Date: April 29, 2023 2:33 PM IST

Updated Date: April 29, 2023 2:49 PM IST

