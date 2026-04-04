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MP Board Result 2026 Date: MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Results download link before April 15? How to check marks

MP Board Result 2026 Date: MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Results download link before April 15? How to check marks

All those students who have appeared for their state board examination can view their MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10th Result 2026 at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

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The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to announce the MPBSE MP Board Class 10 and 12 results anytime soon. According to the media reports, the MPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2026 are likely to be announced before April 15. However, the board officials have not confirmed it. Nearly 16 lakh students have appeared for the board examination. All those students who have appeared for their state board examination can view their MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10th Result 2026 at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. In this article, we have provided you with the step-by-step guide to download the MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10th Result 2026.

MP Board Result 2026 Date: MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Results download link before April 15? How to check marks

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) at mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, Click the link,” (Class 10th) Class 12th Examination Results -2026.”

Step 3: Enter your nine-digit application number and roll number.

Step 4: Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 5: Your MP Board 10th Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the MP Board 10th results 2026 and take a printout for future reference.

Here are the details mentioned in the MP Board Class 10 marksheet issued by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education

Student’s Name

Practical/Internal Marks

Centre Code

Result Status

Enrollment Number

Subject Code and Name

Father’s Name

Total Marks (Maximum)

Roll Number

Remarks

Theory Marks

School Code

Date of Birth

Marks Obtained in Each Subject

Application Number

Mother’s Name

Student Type (Regular/Private)

Total Marks Obtained

Students are advised to check the MP Board Class 10 result 2026 using their roll number. The results can also be accessed via SMS. It is important to note that the online result will be provisional. Students must collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools a few days after the official declaration of the results.

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