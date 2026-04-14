Home

Education

MP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Madhya Pradesh Board to announce Class 10, Class 12 results shortly at mpbse.nic.in, check key details here

live

MP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Madhya Pradesh Board to announce Class 10, Class 12 results shortly at mpbse.nic.in, check key details here

MP Board Result 2026 LIVE: After the declaration of the results, students will be able to check them on the official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. To access their results, they will need their roll number, class, and captcha code.

MP Board Class 10, 12 results

MP Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Madhya Pradesh Board Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10th, 12th Result soon. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access of the results. Soon after the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announces the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. mpbse.nic.in. This year, more than 1.6 million students appeared for the board examinations, and all are eagerly waiting for their results. As per the reports, the evaluation of answer sheets is almost complete, and the board may announce the official date and time of the results at any moment.

After the results are declared, students will be able to check them on the official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. To access their results, they will need their roll number, class, and captcha code.

How to Check MP Board Result 2026:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results

Step 1: First, visit the official websites mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “MP Board Class 10/12 Result 2026” link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the marksheet.

It is important to note that to pass the Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, students must secure at least 33 percent marks in each subject. This includes both theory and practical components. The Class 12 exams were conducted from February 7 to March 5, 2026, while the Class 10 exams were held from February 11 to March 2, 2026.

MP Board Result 2026 LIVE

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.