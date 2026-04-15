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MP Board Result 2026 Topper List Live: MPBSE Class 12 to be announced shortly, steps to scores here

MP Board Result 2026 Topper List Live: MPBSE Class 12 to be announced shortly, steps to scores here

This year, nearly 7 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 examination. The exams were conducted across thousands of centres under monitored conditions to ensure fairness and transparency in the process.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022:

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to release the MPBSE class 12 results for 2026 today. The class 12 students who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

To ensure smooth access, the board has enabled multiple methods for checking results, including websites, mobile apps and DigiLocker. Students should visit official websites such as mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in. After clicking on the Class 12 result link, they must enter their credentials to view their marksheet.

The candidates must note that the board will announce the Class 12 results for 2026 at 11:00 AM through an official press conference. Students will be able to check their results online shortly after the declaration. This year, nearly 7 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 examination. The exams were conducted across thousands of centres under monitored conditions to ensure fairness and transparency in the process.

MP Board Result 2026 Topper List:

The list will be updated soon

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MPBSE Class 10 & Class 12 Results:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Step 1: Visit the official sites mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the link for “MP Board Class 12 Result 2026” on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, input your roll number and date of birth to log in.

Step 4: Press submit to view your results.

Step 5: Your MPBSE Class 12th results will display on the screen.

Step 6: Review your scores and download the marksheet for future reference.

The board made arrangements at 3,856 centres to conduct the examinations smoothly. Monitoring systems such as CCTV cameras, flying squads and videography were implemented throughout the examination period.

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