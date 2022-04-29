MP Board Results 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce MP Board Results 2022 today at 1pm. MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 will be available to candidates on the MPBSE official website at mpbse.nic.in. Candidates can also check the result at mpresults.nic.in. Apart from the official website, candidates can also download the MPBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2022 from MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. Both these mobile apps are currently available on the Google Play Store. Inder Singh Parmar, Madhya Pradesh’s School Education and Minister of State for General Administration, will announce the result tomorrow at 1 pm.Also Read - MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 Result to be Declared on April 29 or 30, Says Board Official

The results will be announced at a press conference following which links to download the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets will be activated on the website. Also Read - MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022: MPBSE Expected to Release Results Soon, Here's How to Check

Here’s how to download MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022:

Go to the official websites at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Search and click on the link that indicates MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 on the main page As the link opens, candidates need to enter their credentials to log in The MPBSE Class 10, 12 results will appear on the screen Students can check their scores and download the result Keep a printout of the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result for future reference

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Merit list

Unlike last year, this time the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will also release the MP Board class 10th and 12th merit list for the students. The MP Board will release a state-level combined merit list as well district-wise merit list for MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022. Also Read - MP Board Result 2022: MPBSE Likely to Declare Class 10th, 12th Results On THIS Date @mpbse.nic.in; Details Here

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Websites To Check

To access the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MP Board results on April 29, Candidates have to visit the following websites:

This year, around 18 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Madhya Pradesh. The MP Board exams 2022 were conducted from February 18 to March 20, 2022 in the state at various exam centres across all districts. The Board will complete the evaluation process soon.

The passing criteria for MP Board Results 2022 is that candidates will have to score at least 30 percent marks in each subject and practical exams. The Madhya Pradesh Board has revised the marking scheme for board exams this year. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12.