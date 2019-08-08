MP Board Supplementary Result 2019: Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) has released the supplementary exam results for class 10 and 12th on the official website mpbse.nic.in.

The supplementary exams were held between July 4 and 12.

Here is how you can check MP board supplementary result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘HSC (Class 10th) Examination Supplementary Result July 2019’ or ‘HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Supplementary Result July 2019’ link

Step 3: Enter all the details asked including your roll number etc

Step 4: Your result will now be displayed on the screen. Download for a future reference.

All students must note that they need to score at least 33 per cent in order to pass the exam.

Notably, all those who couldn’t pass in two subjects in Class 10 or one in Class 12 gave the supplementary exam.