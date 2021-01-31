MP Board Time Table 2021 RELEASED, Download MPBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2021 online at mpbse.nic.inMP Board 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2021 Released: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has formally released the MP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2021 Date Sheet / Time Table for the upcoming secondary and senior secondary exams. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the timetable here. As per the timetable released today, the MP Board 10th Exam 2021 for Secondary Students will commence from 30th April and continue until 15th May 2021. Similarly, the MPBSE 12th Exam 2021 is scheduled to commence from 1st to 18th May 2021. Also Read - MP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2021: MPBSE Extends Application Deadline, Register at mpbse.nic.in

Along with releasing the MPBSE Board Exam 2021 datesheet, the exam authority has also released the Higher Secondary Vocational Course Examination, Physical Education Training, and Diploma in Pre-school Education (DPSE) exam dates. Also Read - MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 Date to be Announced Today | All You Need to Know

The official tweet reads ““Examination program of High School / Higher Secondary / Higher Secondary Vocational Course Examination / Physical Education Training and Diploma in Pre-school Education (DPSE) announced for the year 2021 of Secondary Education Board, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal.” Also Read - MP Board Results 2018 Declared: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Pass Percentage Recorded at 66 And 68 Per Cent Respectively; Anamika Sadh, Shivani Pawar Emerge as Toppers

MP Board Exam 2021 Date Sheet / Time Table Released https://t.co/bnvZeDDiXH — Education Reporter (@EducationRepor2) January 31, 2021

MP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2021 Subject-wise Timetable

The subject-wise detailed timetable for MP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2021 is provided below. Students can note down the exam dates and start preparing for the upcoming exams accordingly:

MP Board 10th Time Table 2021

Friday, 30 April, 2021: Hindi

Saturday, 1 May, 2021: NSQF

Monday, 3 May, 2021: Social Science

Tuesday, 4 May, 2021: Urdu

Wednesday, 5 May, 2021: Sanskrit

Thursday, 6 May, 2021: Third language

Saturday, 8 May, 2021: Science

Tuesday, 11 May, 2021: English

Saturday, 15 May, 2021: Mathematics

MP Board 12th Time Table 2021

Saturday, 1 May, 2021: Hindi

Monday, 3 May, 2021: Sanskrit

Tuesday, 4 May, 2021: Physics/ Business Economics/ Animal Husbandary/ Poultry Farming & fishing

Wednesday, 5 May, 2021: Urdu

Thursday, 6 May, 2021: English

Saturday, 8 May, 2021: NSQF

Monday, 10 May, 2021: Geography/ Crop production & horticulture/ Still Life and Design/ Anatomy Physiology & Health/ Book Keeping & Accountancy

Tuesday, 11 May, 2021: Biology, Biotechnology

Wednesday, 12 May, 2021:Psychology, Agriculture, Drawing & Designing

Thursday, 13 May, 2021: Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Elements of Science & Maths, Drawing & Painting

Monday, 17 May, 2021: Mathematics

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021: Indian Music, Political Science

Exam Committee Meeting held on 28th January

The expectations or speculations about the release of MP Board Exam Time Table 2021 for the Class 10 and 12 students have gained momentum since yesterday, when the MPBSE Exam Committee meeting was organized.